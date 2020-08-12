1/
Mr. Ronnie Hugh Brooks
Mr. Ronnie Hugh Brooks, 72, of Rincon, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2020, at the Effingham Care Center. He was a native of Laurens County and a graduate of Dublin High School and Georgia Southern College. Ronnie spent the last 50 years in Effingham County as a teacher, coach and State Farm agent.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield. Ronnie loved hunting, fishing, helping others and coaching his sons' sports teams. He is a former president and member of the Springfield Lions Club. He also served 11 years as a member of the Effingham Health System Authority Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Frank Brooks Sr. and Virginia Hobbs Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Beth Barber Brooks, and their two sons, Scott Brooks (Suzanne) and Jay Brooks (Amber). And his dearly loved grandchildren, Kaylee, Will and Ryan Brooks. He is also survived by his brothers, Joel Frank Brooks Jr. (Judy) and Ralph Brooks (Martha Ann) of Dublin, and several nieces and nephews, along with many great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was conducted Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Marie Baptist Church in Dublin.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Ivey Baptist Church building fund of Ivey or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Dublin Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book, visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Effingham Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
