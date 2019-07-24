Sandra Karen (Patterson) Schofield

Obituary
RINCON -- Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield, 59, passed away July 22, 2019, at her residence after a short battle with cancer.

The Colorado native was employed at Wilson and Kessler for many years. She was a loving wife and great mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Lee Patterson Jr.

Survivors include her husband, David Brown Schofield Jr.; sons, Zachary James Schofield and Christopher Logan Schofield, all of Rincon; her mother, Bobbie Jean Patterson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and her aunt and uncle, Juanita and Fred Smith of Woodstock.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel.

Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Effingham Herald from July 24 to July 30, 2019
