RINCON -- Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield, 59, passed away July 22, 2019, at her residence after a short battle with cancer.



The Colorado native was employed at Wilson and Kessler for many years. She was a loving wife and great mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Lee Patterson Jr.



Survivors include her husband, David Brown Schofield Jr.; sons, Zachary James Schofield and Christopher Logan Schofield, all of Rincon; her mother, Bobbie Jean Patterson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and her aunt and uncle, Juanita and Fred Smith of Woodstock.



Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel.



Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.



Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421