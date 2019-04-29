SYLVANIA - Sarah "Lois" Black Friese Grovenstein, 85, passed away April 13, 2019, at Memorial Health.

Sarah raised seven children and she was always fair with them. She struggled with very little help and did a fantastic job. She worked very hard to provide for them.

She lived out her years with her daughter Donna. The two were inseperable. Donna's husband, Melvin, ensured that, if mom wanted to go somewhere, they made it possible for her to go.

She always put her children first. She loved her children and grandchildren. In other words, she loved us all unconditionally. She just loved being with all and loved cooking for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Geneva Black; sons, Marvin and Ronnie Stone; husbands, Frank Stone, Freddie Friese and Gerald Grovenstein; brothers, Chester, Lester, Curtis, Wallace, George (G.W.) and Lehman Black; and sisters, Zada Tyler, Rudale Cartee, Ruth Edwards, Irene Eason, Foy Mae Bragg and Florrie Hughes.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Jerry) and Yong Stone of Williamsburg, Va., and George Stone of Savannah; daughters, Donna and Melvin Tanner of Sylvania, Loretta and Jack Bryant of Midway, and Mary Cagle; brother, Horace and Frances Black of Sylvania; 10 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted April 16, 2019, in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home. Interment followed in Silver Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421