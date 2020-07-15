1/1
Sharon E. Morgan
GUYTON - Sharon E. Morgan passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 following a short illness at Effingham Care Center.
She was a dedicated geriatric nurse for most of her career, which spanned 40 years, including many years spent as director of Nursing at Effingham Care Center. She loved her family, spoiling her many nieces and nephews and her great nieces and great nephews. They loved her dearly. She loved Hallmark ornaments and gifted them to each one yearly from birth. She provided them top-of-the-line shoes and clothes, no matter the cost. She also loved kayaking and daffodils, which were her favorite flower. She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Lizzie Morgan.
She is survived by her loving sisters, Debra M. Scruggs (Curtis) and Kay M. Evans (Chuck); brother, Fred L Morgan III (Tomara); her nieces and nephews, Jamie "Scoots," Kris "Krispy," Josh "Sweetie", Troy, Gage and Hunter; and her great nieces and great nephews, Gavin, Kinley, Inessa, Clay, Arias, Evan "Little Sweetie", Baby Gage and Ben; and special dog, Chloe.
Graveside services were conducted Friday, July 10, 2020, at Guyton Cemetery.
Remembrances: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421

Published in Effingham Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
