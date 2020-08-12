1/1
Mrs. Shirley Malphus
1938 - 2020
RINCON - Mrs. Shirley Malphus, 82, passed away at her residence Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Shirley was born July 18, 1938, in Mobile, Ala., to the late Otis and Maggie Williams. However, she spent most of her life in Effingham County, having moved here at the age of 17.
Serving the Lord brought so much joy to her life. She, along with her husband, started the Church of Harvest in their home. Finding adequate words to express the amount of dedication to God in her life is hard to find.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles Malphus.
Survivors include her three daughters, Jean Redman of Jacksonville, Florida, Donna Malphus of Rincon and Linda Jones of Ellabell; grandchildren, Joshua, Joe, Jennifer, Kelli, Brandi, Kristin, Kimmy and Ashley; and many great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.
Riggs Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Effingham Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
