RINCON - Mrs. Tammy Proctor Mincey, 46, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Tammy was born in Savannah on Oct. 20, 1973, to Arthur and Marshie Proctor. She was a huge WWE and Georgia Bulldogs fan. She worked at NFI on Fort Howard Road for 16 years until her health detiorated.

She is preceded death by her husband, Michael Mincey, and father, Arthur Joe Proctor. Survivors include her mother, Marshie Latrell Proctor; son, Cody Aaron Mincey; brothers, Joseph Proctor(Betty) and David Proctor(Melissa); nephews, Josh Proctor, Matthew Proctor, Jason Proctor, Jordan Proctor, and Andrew Proctor; numerous cousins and other relatives; and sister in Christ and special friends, Liz Walker(Leon).

A celebration of life was conducted Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Guyton Christian Church. A private interment followed in the Mizpah United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Officials included Bro. Joel Tucker of Guyton Christian Church and Bro. George Dillard of Peachtree City Christian Church in Atlanta.

The pallbearers were Josh, Matthew, Jason, Jordan and Andrew Proctor, (nephews), and Frank Edwards (first cousin) all from Rincon.

Honory pallbearers were Eddie Barber, Douglas; Christopher Shuman, Pembroke; Bryan Shuman, Falkville; Brynndan Edwards, Springfield; Craig Mathis, Lula; and Clint Sills, Rincon, Ga. (All are first cousins)

The family of Tammy Proctor Mincey would like to thank everyone for all acts of kindness. All of you are very special to us. We love you. May God bless you.

