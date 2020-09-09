1/
Thomas Alan Hall
SYLVANIA - Thomas Alan Hall, 52, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Optim Medical Center.
The Effingham County native was a carpenter and owned Hall construction for 10 years. Tommy loved his family, the outdoors, building things, and helping others. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Wendelken.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Clayton Hall; children, Melissa Cone, Shaun Burns, Shane Burns, Taylor Marie Hall, and Tanzy Alyssa Hall; sisters, Connie Hall Gartman (Dru) and Kathleen Hall Cowart (Ricky); his Dad, Robert Wendelken; father, Kenneth Hall; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted Sunday Sept. 6, 2020, at Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery
Remembrances: Habitat For Humanity
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421

Published in Effingham Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery
