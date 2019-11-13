PORT WENTWORTH - Mr. William Warner Barton Jr., 66, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Mr. William was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Hollywood, Florida, to the late William Warner Barton Sr. and Jennie Hiott Coburn. He was a master carpenter and of the Baptist faith.
Spending time with family, building, gardening, camping and trips to the beach brought great joy to his life.
He is preceded in death: by his parents, William Warner Barton Sr. and Jennie Hiott Coburn; son, Theodore L. Barton; and sister, Donna K. Griner. Survivors include his children, Thomas G. Barton of Port Wentworth, Timothy J. Barton of Ellabell, Tammy R. Croft of Springfield and Tiffany M. Vozar of Port Wentworth; brothers, Daniel D. Barton of Stuart, Florida, Mickey L. Barton of Allen, Texas, Ronald R. Barton of St. Lucie, Florida, and Jesse H. Barton of Springfield; sister, Terry A. Sutherland of Newington; 17 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family including Tracy C. Adkins, Bonnie Phillipsand Jerald L. Phillips.
A celebration of life was conducted at River of Life Ministries on Friday, Nov. 8. The family suggests that donations be made to Riggs Funeral Home, 1979 Hwy 119 South, Guyton, Ga. 31312 or River of Life Ministries, 111 Waterford Court, Rincon, Ga. 31326.
Riggs Funeral Home
(912) 772-704
