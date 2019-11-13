Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riggs Funeral Home 1979 Highway 119 S Guyton , GA 31312 (912)-772-7047 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM River of Life Ministries Send Flowers Obituary

PORT WENTWORTH - Mr. William Warner Barton Jr., 66, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Mr. William was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Hollywood, Florida, to the late William Warner Barton Sr. and Jennie Hiott Coburn. He was a master carpenter and of the Baptist faith.

Spending time with family, building, gardening, camping and trips to the beach brought great joy to his life.

He is preceded in death: by his parents, William Warner Barton Sr. and Jennie Hiott Coburn; son, Theodore L. Barton; and sister, Donna K. Griner. Survivors include his children, Thomas G. Barton of Port Wentworth, Timothy J. Barton of Ellabell, Tammy R. Croft of Springfield and Tiffany M. Vozar of Port Wentworth; brothers, Daniel D. Barton of Stuart, Florida, Mickey L. Barton of Allen, Texas, Ronald R. Barton of St. Lucie, Florida, and Jesse H. Barton of Springfield; sister, Terry A. Sutherland of Newington; 17 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family including Tracy C. Adkins, Bonnie Phillipsand Jerald L. Phillips.

A celebration of life was conducted at River of Life Ministries on Friday, Nov. 8. The family suggests that donations be made to Riggs Funeral Home, 1979 Hwy 119 South, Guyton, Ga. 31312 or River of Life Ministries, 111 Waterford Court, Rincon, Ga. 31326.

Riggs Funeral Home

(912) 772-704 PORT WENTWORTH - Mr. William Warner Barton Jr., 66, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.Mr. William was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Hollywood, Florida, to the late William Warner Barton Sr. and Jennie Hiott Coburn. He was a master carpenter and of the Baptist faith.Spending time with family, building, gardening, camping and trips to the beach brought great joy to his life.He is preceded in death: by his parents, William Warner Barton Sr. and Jennie Hiott Coburn; son, Theodore L. Barton; and sister, Donna K. Griner. Survivors include his children, Thomas G. Barton of Port Wentworth, Timothy J. Barton of Ellabell, Tammy R. Croft of Springfield and Tiffany M. Vozar of Port Wentworth; brothers, Daniel D. Barton of Stuart, Florida, Mickey L. Barton of Allen, Texas, Ronald R. Barton of St. Lucie, Florida, and Jesse H. Barton of Springfield; sister, Terry A. Sutherland of Newington; 17 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family including Tracy C. Adkins, Bonnie Phillipsand Jerald L. Phillips.A celebration of life was conducted at River of Life Ministries on Friday, Nov. 8. The family suggests that donations be made to Riggs Funeral Home, 1979 Hwy 119 South, Guyton, Ga. 31312 or River of Life Ministries, 111 Waterford Court, Rincon, Ga. 31326.Riggs Funeral Home(912) 772-704 Published in Effingham Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Effingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close