My most heartfelt condolences to you Mike & Diane for the loss of Aileen.
She was so sweat, gave great hugs, and made everyone feel at home and welcome.
Gods peace to you and your family.
Aileen R. Lannom, 79, of Genoa died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 14, 1940 in Marion, IL to Herbert and Ruby (Docekal) Carrier. She was married to Billie Wayne Lannom.
Aileen was formerly of Elgin and worked at the Elgin Watch Factory and Sherman Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, cards, playing games, and above all, she loved her family.
Survivors include two children, Judy (Roy) Nelson and Michael (Diane Mousel) Lannom; three grandsons, Brandon, Brian and Benjamin Nelson; and one sister, Mary (Harold) Mangrum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie; two sisters, Izora Sherman and Debra Boos; and one brother, Robert Carrier.
A private graveside will be held on Saturday at the Genoa Twp. Cemetery with Rev. James Freund officiating. Memorials can be made to her family for the Parkinson's Association in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.
Published in Courier News on May 1, 2020.