Aileen R. Lannom
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen R. Lannom, 79, of Genoa died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 14, 1940 in Marion, IL to Herbert and Ruby (Docekal) Carrier. She was married to Billie Wayne Lannom.

Aileen was formerly of Elgin and worked at the Elgin Watch Factory and Sherman Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, cards, playing games, and above all, she loved her family.

Survivors include two children, Judy (Roy) Nelson and Michael (Diane Mousel) Lannom; three grandsons, Brandon, Brian and Benjamin Nelson; and one sister, Mary (Harold) Mangrum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie; two sisters, Izora Sherman and Debra Boos; and one brother, Robert Carrier.

A private graveside will be held on Saturday at the Genoa Twp. Cemetery with Rev. James Freund officiating. Memorials can be made to her family for the Parkinson's Association in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
My most heartfelt condolences to you Mike & Diane for the loss of Aileen.
She was so sweat, gave great hugs, and made everyone feel at home and welcome.
Gods peace to you and your family.
Judy Hanks
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved