Allan Dale Jackel, long-time resident of Carpentersville Illinois, died peacefully on April 9, 2019 in Parker Colorado. Allan was born on June 3, 1927 in Chicago, and lived and worked in the Elgin and Carpentersville area after returning from serving his country in the Merchant Marine during World War II. Allan was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Margene (Wilkening). Allan leaves behind 5 children, Larry (Kathy), Ellen Kurvers (Randy), Lori Austgen (Dean), Donald (Megan), Susan Golden (David); 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Allan worked as a machinist and welder, was an excellent mechanic, and was active in the local machinist union, VFW, and the Elgin lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose. Allan loved being with friends and family, was always already with a joke, a kind word, or to help friends and family when the need arose. Dad was a constant supporter of his children and always valued and encouraged education as the means to success. Our family will forever honor Dad's legacy of love for family and country, sense of humor, work ethic, and kindness and respect for all. Published in the Elgin Courier News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019