Allan Edward Piske, of Harrison, passed from this life on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home. He was 82 years old. Visitation is Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Holt Memorial Chapel, in Harrison, AR, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.Funeral service is Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will be in Maple Leaf Cemetery. The son of Albert and Anna Mae (Anderson) Piske was born on February 26, 1937 in Amery, WI. Allan was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Elgin Police Department after 30 years in law enforcement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Piske; his parents; one son, Richard E. Piske; and one sister, Esther Moreland. Survivors include one son and his wife, Robert Allen and Debi Piske; one daughter and her husband, Vicky and Jerel Wallace Sr.; four grandchildren, Jodi Garst, Eriel Adams, Jerel Wallace, Jr. and wife, Courtney, and Eryn Piske; 16 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Published in the Elgin Courier News on May 29, 2019