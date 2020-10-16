Ann was a marvelous friend! We worked together at Wishard and had lunch together once a week. When she retired, she would drive in every 2 weeks and we’d go out for lunch. It was a break in her routine and definitely a respite for me. When I retired, we still met for lunch, although less frequently, but it was a good time to catch up. When she became essentially home bound, I’d pick up lunch and we’d eat at her house. Then Covid hit, and meeting was off the docket. I’ll sincerely miss talking with her, and, hopefully, being a break in her routine. She was a marvelous nurse, a dedicated Master Gardener, and a good friend—she will be sorely missed.

Chris Waterfall

Friend