Ann E. Larner
Ann E. (Priestley) Larner, 82, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away October 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Todd (Patricia Amano Larner) Larner, Craig (Beth) Larner, and Laurie Little; grandson, Joshua Little; and sisters, Susan and Jane.

Graveside service will be Thursday, October 15 at 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org; or the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.


Published in Courier News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
October 14, 2020
Ann was a marvelous friend! We worked together at Wishard and had lunch together once a week. When she retired, she would drive in every 2 weeks and we’d go out for lunch. It was a break in her routine and definitely a respite for me. When I retired, we still met for lunch, although less frequently, but it was a good time to catch up. When she became essentially home bound, I’d pick up lunch and we’d eat at her house. Then Covid hit, and meeting was off the docket. I’ll sincerely miss talking with her, and, hopefully, being a break in her routine. She was a marvelous nurse, a dedicated Master Gardener, and a good friend—she will be sorely missed.
Chris Waterfall
Friend
October 14, 2020
I'm sooo very sorry for your loss may the Lord bless all of u durin your time in sorrow Amen.. Mrs.Ann helped me an my father during his stay at Wishard. Beautiful Lady she will be missed
Portia Dixson
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Ann was a beautiful person and a wonderful friend. I will miss deeply. I’m so sorry for your loss
Patty Johnson
Friend
