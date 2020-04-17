|
Arleen Applehoff age 97 of Elgin. She was born January 4, 1923 in Elgin Illinois, the daughter of James and Lydia Volkening Rowe. She has been a resident of Elgin all her life. She was a graduate of Elgin High School 1941. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church U.S.A. of Elgin, Where she married her husband Robert G. on November 20, 1943. She was a member of the Women of Moose Lodge 610 of Elgin and she enjoyed bowling for many years and attended many tournaments. Surviving are one daughter Jean Larsson of Sweden, one son Robert L. (Adele) Applehoff of Hampshire, one sister Jeanette Vogel of Elgin, 5 Grandchildren Cynthia (Keith)Siedsma of Elgin, Jennifer (Curt) Harrison of Huntley, Eric Chad Applehoff of Sweden, Susan Lilja (Mikael) of Sweden and Michael Robert Larsson of Sweden. 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert G. of 61 years and her parents. Friends and family are invited to a church memorial to be announced at a later date. Private burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church USA Elgin or the . Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 17, 2020