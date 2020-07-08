Barbara Sue Sims (Knight, Hoskins), 80, passed away on Monday, July 06, 2020 at her home in Oglesby, Illinois. She was born December 4, 1939 in Benton, Illinois.



Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, Dave Sims, with whom she had adventures from Rockford to Kentucky, and Florida to Oglesby.



She is also survived by her sons John Hoskins and James Hoskins, daughters in law Debbie (John) and Robin (James), and grandchildren Malachi Hoskins, Nicholas Hoskins, Jacob Hoskins, Benjamin Hoskins, Jenna Hoskins, and Matthew Hoskins.



Barbara is also survived by numerous close friends whom she considered family.



Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Phyllis Walter (Hoskins).



Barbara graduated in 1957 from Salida High School in Salida, Colorado, and retired from RR Donnelley in Elgin, Illinois as an accountant, and later managed the Cozy Corner Campground in Oglesby.



Barbara will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her humor, stories of her adventures, the 'Grandma jars', her love of reading, camping, and dogs.



She has asked for no service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store