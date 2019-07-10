Betty Lou Peabody, 86, of Elgin passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice, Barrington. She was born October 22, 1932 in Elgin the daughter of Virgil and Amy Fisk Fellows. She had been a resident of Elgin all of her life and was a graduate of Elgin High School. She was employed by Chicago Rawhide, Hoffer Plastics and retired from Knowles Electronics as a supervisor. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Elgin. She leaves behind a community built of her church circle, her family and friends who loved her kind heart, faithful spirit and selfless nature. Surviving are her 4 daughters, Lynn (Joe) Bero, Alane (Pete) Kneipper, Nadine Krueger and Tomi (Pete) Heck, a son, Shawn Yates, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, a sister Carol Shear and beloved cat, Buffy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas F. Peabody in 1978, a Daughter Tina at birth, 1 sister and 3 brothers. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to First Baptist Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Elgin Courier News on July 10, 2019