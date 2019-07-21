Home

Church of the Brethren
783 W Highland Ave
Elgin, IL 60123
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Ave Church of the Brethren
Elgin, IL
Carol C. Miller


1930 - 2019
Carol C. Miller Obituary
Carol Miller, 89 of Elgin, passed away unexpectedly at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL on July 8, 2019. She was the 7th of 8 children born to Maynard and May Neighbors in Cabool, MO on March 3, 1930. She moved to Elgin in 1950 where she met Clarence Leon Miller who became her husband of 68 years.

Carol was a school bus driver for U-46, an avid quilter, a long time active member of Highland Ave Church of the Brethren and Soup Kettle co-founder.

She is survived by her loving husband, Leon, two sisters, Dorothy Scofield of MO, Jewel Howlett of Elgin, three children, Ginger Florence (Ernie) of Montgomery, Roger Miller (Sandra) of Wauconda, Anthony Miller of Elgin, grandchildren, Ashley Ortiz (Joel) and Charles Florence both of Chicago, Andrew Miller of Elgin, and Maxwell Miller of Waucanda, three great grandchildren, Cassandra and Isabella of Montgomery, and Michael of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, four sisters, and daughter in law Ellen Miller.

A memorial service will be held at Highland Ave Church of the Brethren in Elgin on Sunday August 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be directed to Highland Ave Church of the Brethren designated for the Elgin Soup Kettle.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on July 21, 2019
