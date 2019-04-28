Charles C. Karmalita, of Algonquin, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born June 6, 1947 in Chicago, the son of the late Casimir and Eleanor Karmalita. Chuck's passion was getting up every morning to make sure the business he held so dear to his heart, Singles Roofing, was thriving. His joys were his grandchildren and trips to the casino. Chuck was an active community member with the Kiwanis Club and Elgin Chamber of Commerce. An avid sports enthusiast, Chuck enjoyed playing golf, bowling and watching the Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks. Chuck was the loving father of Nanette Piskule and Christopher (Bri) Karmalita; cherished grandpa of Alexa and Tyler; beloved significant other of Judy Sorenson; cherished nephew of Beverly (Pete) Ostrowski; and cousin to many. Visitation for Charles will be held Saturday, May 4, from 4-7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary