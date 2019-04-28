Charles "Charlie" Earl Fox, 76, of Elgin passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1943 in Elgin the son of Charles E. & Clara VanDeVeire Fox. Charlie was a lifelong resident of Elgin, and he graduated from St. Edward Central Catholic High School class of 1960. He was a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War receiving a Purple Heart. Charlie was a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a BA in Business Administration. He was member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elgin and the America Legion Post 57, Elgin. He is survived by many cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Helen Ann Fox in 2017. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 272 Division St., Elgin. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, with full Military Honors. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin and on Tuesday morning in the chapel from 9:00 AM until going to church for mass. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Legion Post 57. 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamiyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary