Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles LeRoy Turner


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles LeRoy Turner Obituary
Charles"Red" LeRoy Turner, 98, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Phelps, WI.

Red was born, February 23, 1921, in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles Roy and Isabelle (Johnstone) Turner. Red's family moved to Hennepin, IL when he was a young boy and he spent his childhood there, graduating from Hennepin Township High School in 1939. He attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a B.S. in Ceramic Engineering on January 30, 1943 and married his wife, Alda Parrish, the same day in Champaign. The next day, Red left to serve in the U.S.Army and was promoted to First Lieutenant for the Corps of Engineers, serving during World War II, until February 28, 1946. Upon returning home, he worked for Elgin National Watch Company, and later for Addressograph-Multigraph Corporation where he was an inventor and successfully obtained a patent on an early design for a copy machine. In 1978 Red and his wife moved to Dixon, where Red later retired from Parker Hannifin.

He is survived by his two sons, Scott (Jan) Turner, Michael (Linda) Turner; three grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Nick; three great-grandchildren, Rees, Madeleine, Emmett.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alda Turner; and one daughter, Kimberly Turner.

A memorial visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, followed by Words of Remembrance at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon, IL .

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now