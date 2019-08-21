|
|
Charles"Red" LeRoy Turner, 98, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Phelps, WI.
Red was born, February 23, 1921, in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles Roy and Isabelle (Johnstone) Turner. Red's family moved to Hennepin, IL when he was a young boy and he spent his childhood there, graduating from Hennepin Township High School in 1939. He attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a B.S. in Ceramic Engineering on January 30, 1943 and married his wife, Alda Parrish, the same day in Champaign. The next day, Red left to serve in the U.S.Army and was promoted to First Lieutenant for the Corps of Engineers, serving during World War II, until February 28, 1946. Upon returning home, he worked for Elgin National Watch Company, and later for Addressograph-Multigraph Corporation where he was an inventor and successfully obtained a patent on an early design for a copy machine. In 1978 Red and his wife moved to Dixon, where Red later retired from Parker Hannifin.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott (Jan) Turner, Michael (Linda) Turner; three grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Nick; three great-grandchildren, Rees, Madeleine, Emmett.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alda Turner; and one daughter, Kimberly Turner.
A memorial visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, followed by Words of Remembrance at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon, IL .
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Aug. 21, 2019