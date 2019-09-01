|
|
Cindy Kay Bussey, age 62, of Byron Illinois, peacefully passed away on Monday night, August 19th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Cindy was born at 10:55 p.m. on August 16th, 1957 in Elgin Illinois, a daughter of the late De Alton and Carol.
Cindy was a loving and hardworking friend with a heart of gold and a quick smile. She didn't ask for much and was always willing to give. She was very proud of her family and loved her grandchildren. She would smile from ear to ear when she heard her grandchildren say, "I Love You, Gigi". She was very active in her church, Cornerstone Family Church, and loved volunteering. She enjoyed sitting on her back patio watching the eagles fly across the Rock River. She was an avid gardener and was extremely proud of her yard which she kept filled with butterfly attracting flowers. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida.
Cindy was preceded in death by her stepfather, George Hampton "Pops" Roach, sister, Sue Simms and two nieces, Jennifer and Stella Sanchez.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Mark Hochleutner, three sons, Steven Rohman (Veronica), Pablo Orozco and Luis Cazares (Kayla Fritz), one stepson, Matthew Hochleutner, two sisters Peggy Feeney and Kathy Doyle, one brother, Vernon Doyle, seven grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other beloved family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cornerstone Family Church, 205 N. Peru Street, Byron on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cindy's family would like to send a special thank you to the staff with Hospice Care of America in Rockford for their kindness and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the in Cindy's name.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 1, 2019