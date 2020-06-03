Clyde Thomas Christensen, age 96, of Elgin, passed away March 15, 2020 at Michealsen Health Center in Batavia, IL. He was born September 22, 1923 in Elgin to his loving parents, Thomas and Clara Christensen (nee Rosene).
Clyde was a truck driver for 40 years. He was a 'million-miler," meaning he went all those miles without an accident.
He worked for Elgin Storage, Allied Van, Shedds Foods, and Sherwin Williams, which is now U.S. Can. He was a member of Teamsters Local #330 for 38 years, three as a member of the executive board.
Loved ones will remember Clyde as friendly and congenial – he never met a stranger. He also had a great sense of humor and loved to travel.
Clyde may no longer be with us, but we all know he will "keep on trucking."
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Christensen.
Clyde was a proud father and grandfather - his children and grandchildren will miss him.
Visitation will be 10:30a.m. – 11:30a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120.
Graveside service to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 US-20, Elgin, IL 60120, Rev. Richard Sanders officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elgin Senior Service Associates, 101 S. Grove, Elgin IL 60120.
Questions call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.
Published in Courier News on Jun. 3, 2020.