Cynthia Ann Egler


1940 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Egler Obituary
Cynthia Ann Egler, age 79, of Cary, passed away March 14, 2020. She was born July 16, 1940 in Chicago, the daughter of James D. and Bernice F. Rogan.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Richard J. Egler whom she married September 3, 1960; her children: Joseph (Gloria) Egler, Mark (Cindy) Egler and Janet Egler; her grandchildren: Rudy (Kasey) Egler, Anna Egler and Noah Egler; as well as a great-granddaughter, Muria Egler.

Cynthia graduated from Trinity High School in Oak Park, IL.

Services for Cynthia will be private for the family.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 22, 2020
