Daniel A. Peterson, 60, of Elgin passed away at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1959 in Chicago the son of Richard Peterson and Patricia Alshanski. Dan was a caring man and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Laura née (Augustyniak); Son Daniel (Nichole) Peterson Jr of Elgin; Daughter: Lisa Peterson of Rockford; Grandchildren Nolan and Taylor Peterson; Siblings: Rich (Sandi) Peterson, Janice (Tim) Vasquez, Sue (Tom) Holm-Texas, Diane (Jim) Genz, Patricia (Chris Paulson) Peterson, David Peterson, Howie Alshanski, Ken (Lori) Alshanski, Brother in laws: Bert Eisenhour, Keith (Carol) Augustyniak, Kevin (Melanie) Augustyniak, many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Judith. Those wishing to honor Dan's life please consider donating to any animal shelter.A memorial will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 5, 2019