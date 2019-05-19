passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019 at the age of 73 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Joyce, his beloved wife of 53 years, was by his side.Tim will be remembered for his decades of ministry, both global and local, including pastoring at Calvary Baptist Church for 25 years, teaching at Judson University, assisting with the resettlement of Southeast Asian refugees, coaching sports, holding babies, and sharing conversation over coffee. His goal in life was the pursuit of God's Kingdom and he exemplified that by reflecting God's love spontaneously and genuinely.Tim is survived by his brother and wife, Burton & Roberta Wills; three children and their spouses, Tamara Wills & Solomon Barket, Stephanie & Kermit Eby, and Christopher & Heather Wills; five grandchildren, Simone, Kaiya, Evan, Ezra, and Gabriel; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019 at 11am at Calvary Baptist Church, 551 Arlington Avenue in Elgin. Published in the Elgin Courier News on May 19, 2019