|
|
Dean Martin Buganski age 41, passed away at his home September 30, 2019. He was born September 26, 1978 in Elk Grove Village, IL to his proud parents Martin & Gail (Walsh) Buganski. Balls to the wall is how Dean lived his life! He was a very cute baby, a kid at heart, with the brightest blue eyes. From a young age Dean was happiest being outdoors building treehouses, running away to the creek, and surprising his mom with bottle rockets while she gardened. Surprisingly he is a wooden spoon survivor! Dean was his parents pride and joy making them proud every day. Always more than willing to show kids all the ways to have fun. A devoted, proud, loving uncle to all who considered him Uncle Dean. An avid thrill seeker with his closest friends who were the brothers he never had. Dean was always the first to help someone with anything they needed, he had an ability to fix everything and do it the correct way. A devoted hard worker to everything he did with a meticulously organized toolbox to match. Everyone will miss Dean's ability to light up a room, make everyone laugh with his jokes, his unique sense of humor, and his many Deanism's. Dean loved his mushrooms, cheese, shrimp, hibatchi, and his favorite drink jack and coke with a lime. His hobbies included: fishing, guns, snow mobiling, 4 wheeling, jet skiing, and cleaning. Dean had a heart for animals, except squirrels and cats! He was proud to be an American. Do as Dean would do, ride it like you stole it!
Dean is survived by his loving parents, Martin and Gail Buganski , by his devoted sisters Brenda (Matt) Sullivan, Colleen Buganski, and Kelsey (Rob) Smith. His beloved nieces and nephews: Erik Sullivan, Darren Sullivan, Madelyn Sullivan, Wrigley Smith, and Lincoln Smith. Loving grandparents Thomas and Mary Jane Walsh. Caring aunts and uncles: Glen & Cathy Walsh, Ken & Eleanor Gilski. Many fun cousins and his closest of friends who were like family. He was preceded in death by the late Mitchell & Loretta Buganski.
Please join us in celebrating Dean's life at DeFiore Funeral Home 10763 Dundee Road Huntley, IL. Visitation on Friday October 4th from 4-8pm and Saturday October 5th 10-11am followed with a celebration of life ceremony at 11am on Saturday October 5th. Interment will follow at Huntley Cemetery.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 4, 2019