Deborah Ann Roberts (nee Renwick), 69, of Elgin died August 25, 2020. Deborah was the beloved wife of Dennis Roberts for 38 years; cherished sister of Louie, Lois, Linda, Jeff, the late Jenny, Butch and Dennis; loving daughter of the late Wilbert and Kathleen Renwick; dear aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. She be missed by her loving pets. Deborah enjoyed bowling, and church activities. She loved going to garage sales and estate sales. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. (847)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com