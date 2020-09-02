1/
Deborah Ann Roberts
Deborah Ann Roberts (nee Renwick), 69, of Elgin died August 25, 2020. Deborah was the beloved wife of Dennis Roberts for 38 years; cherished sister of Louie, Lois, Linda, Jeff, the late Jenny, Butch and Dennis; loving daughter of the late Wilbert and Kathleen Renwick; dear aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. She be missed by her loving pets. Deborah enjoyed bowling, and church activities. She loved going to garage sales and estate sales. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. (847)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



Published in Courier News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
