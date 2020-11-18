1/1
Denise Wilhelm
1967 - 2020
Denise "Torino Toni" Wilhelm, 53, of Sheridan passed away on November 12th, 2020.

Denise was born on January 23, 1967 in Elgin, Illinois to Bonnie Binz. She graduated St. Charles East High School in 1985 and on April 29th, 2011 she married her husband Richard Wilhelm.

Denise was a loving mother and grandmother to her daughters and grandchildren. A beloved wife, and a caring friend to many. She was an avid crafter and she loved to race her Torino at the track.

Denise was survived by her husband Richard Wilhelm, daughters Stephanie Barry (Ryan Barry), Rachel Folino, Tricha Folino, and Kathryn Wilhelm (Scott Schillings). Her grandchildren JJ, Jaylin, Xavier, Kira, Zierra, Connor, Lorenzo III, Ja' Mya, Emma, Keith and Zach. Her mother Bonnie Harvey and her siblings Ron Harvey, Vicky Schefchik, Chris Harvey, Mitchel Harvey (Jerri Harvey) and Debi Schmid (Nick Schmid). Her Godson Zach Harvey along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Denise was preceded in death by her grandmother, Myrtle Binz ,George Bowling, her sister, Terry Danke, her mother-in-law, Ellen Wilhelm, and her father, Ronald Harvey.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19th, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 pm at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home. www.beveragefamilyfh.com

Due to the ongoing pandemic, for those who wish to attend please bring a mask. There will be hand sanitizer and masks placed around the funeral home as well for those who need it.


Published in Courier News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Memories & Condolences

November 16, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss she was a great person she will be missed dearly
Richard Legat
Coworker
