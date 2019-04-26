Donald L. Eberly age 84, a lifelong resident of Elgin passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Don was born in Elgin on June 1, 1934 and was the son of the late Leonard & Mayme Eberly. He was a 1952 graduate of Elgin High School. Don was a pipefitter by profession and a proud member of Pipefitters Union Local #597. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and was an avid Chicago Bears & Cubs fan. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joan Lee. Don was the proud father of Karla Eberly, Wes (Lisa) Eberly and Beth (John) King, his grandchildren; Pamela Carlos, Kimberly (Ben) Duval, Clayton Eberly and Jack & Christopher King, his great grandchildren; Elisa, Antonio, Katelyn, Gabriela, Chase, Levi and Adeline. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife; Joan Wilkinson Eberly, his daughter; Laura Zierk, his siblings; Robert Eberly, Dorothy Mickelsen, and Carole Young. Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. Don's family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ray Graham Association, 901 Warrenville Road Suite # 500, Lisle, IL 60532. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit https://www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com/ For info please call (847)426-3436. Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary