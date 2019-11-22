|
Donna Jean (Oleson) Scaravelli passed away November 19, 2019 from Stage IV Breast Cancer and Bone Cancer at the Hanson Hospice Center. Donna was born December 21, 1939 to Harold and Gertrude (Miskey) in Elgin, Illinois. After graduating from Central High School, Donna worked in medical laboratories then she attended Elgin Community College where she received her RN degree in 1982.
Donna is survived by her brother William LaVerne (Janet) Oleson of St. Joseph, Michigan and her sister Linda (James dec.) Clark of Santa Clarita, California. Also surviving are her nephew William J. (Susanne) Oleson of Arizona, children Emma and Christopher; niece Heather (Clark) Brigger of Colorado, children Elizabeth, Erik, and Katherine; Nephew Ian Clark of California, niece Jalin (Michael) Runza of California, children Giovanni and Vincenzo. Also surviving are her step son Daniel (Nancy dec.) Scaravelli and step daughter Rosella (Don) Resnais.
Donna was a member of Saint John's Lutheran Church (ELCA) Baroda, Michigan and former member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Elgin, Illinois.
Donna enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking. While living in Michigan she volunteered for Michigan Blood for 5 years. Donna regularly attended Saron Lutheran Church on Thursday mornings for bible studies.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George, her mother and Dad and niece Peggy White.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave, Baroda, MI with Rev. Dennis B. Smith officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint John's Lutheran Church in Baroda, MI or Saron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saint Joseph,
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Nov. 22, 2019