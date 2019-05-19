Dora Gore Griffin, 94 of Elgin transitioned and was united with her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2019. She was born in rural Columbus, Mississippi and had been a resident of Elgin for many years. She loved her fellow members of St. James AME Church, Elgin.Surviving is her only son, Charlie (LeJune) Gore, 10 nieces and 3 nephews. Dora remained close to her special friends, Jaynieder Wise, Valarie Copeland, Olean Singleton and Charles Jones. She also stayed in contact with her cousins, Sam (Ruth) Simon, Paul (Trudy) Jones and a special sister in law, Juanita (Peter) Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mary Harris, her husband, James and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30 AM at St. James AME Church 1100 Summit St., Elgin. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of services in the church. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Elgin Courier News from May 19 to May 22, 2019