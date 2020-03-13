|
Doris M. Walbridge, 91, of Mount Morris formerly of Elgin, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris, IL. She worked in marketing for the Brethren Press at the General Offices of the Church of the Brethren in Elgin, for 35 years prior to her retirement in 1991.
Doris was born March 1, 1929, in Easton, MD, the daughter of Clarence and Florence (Hutchison) Walbridge. She was a long time member of Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren in Elgin and a member of the choir. Doris also edited the church newsletter for many years and was very involved with Vietnamese refugee resettlement in the 1970's. She enjoyed music and loved cats.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews; great nieces, nephews and beloved cat, Punkin.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Elmer, Paul, Alvin and Gilbert Walbridge and dear friend and companion, Martha Cupp.
A Memorial Service will be held at Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren in Elgin at a later date. Visit www.prestonschilling.com for updated service information.
Memorials may be directed to Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren in Elgin.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com .
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 13, 2020