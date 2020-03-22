|
|
Dorothea Virginia Sparks, nee Butler, 87, known to family and friends as Virginia or Ginny, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in the early morning of March 18, 2020. Wife for 62 wonderful years of William "Bill" J.; mother of Melissa L. (Carl) Harraden, Brenda S. Sparks, Ellen (Ken) Kubitz and Amanda (Eric) Sparks - Klekamp; grandmother of David and Abby Harraden, Alex and Jacob Kubitz, Saffron and Charlotte Klekamp. The family will host an open house Saturday, March 21, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St.) South Elgin. A memorial and remembrance to celebrate Virginia's life will be held later in the year when family and friends can SAFELY gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Science Society, Elgin. P.O. Box 6497 Elgin, IL 60121. Information: 847-289-8054 or
www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 22, 2020