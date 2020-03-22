Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Virginia Sparks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea Virginia Sparks Obituary
Dorothea Virginia Sparks, nee Butler, 87, known to family and friends as Virginia or Ginny, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in the early morning of March 18, 2020. Wife for 62 wonderful years of William "Bill" J.; mother of Melissa L. (Carl) Harraden, Brenda S. Sparks, Ellen (Ken) Kubitz and Amanda (Eric) Sparks - Klekamp; grandmother of David and Abby Harraden, Alex and Jacob Kubitz, Saffron and Charlotte Klekamp. The family will host an open house Saturday, March 21, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St.) South Elgin. A memorial and remembrance to celebrate Virginia's life will be held later in the year when family and friends can SAFELY gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Science Society, Elgin. P.O. Box 6497 Elgin, IL 60121. Information: 847-289-8054 or

www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -