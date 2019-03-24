|
Born November 13, 1920, lifelong resident of Elgin passed away on March 13, 2019, was Secretary for Staff Training at Elgin Mental Health Center for 25 years, and a former member of Epworth Methodist Church.Survived by daughters, Vicki (Ronald) Saul of Naperville and Dianna Lund of Denver; sons, Clifford (Christine) of Elgin, Gregory (Rhonda) of Wyoming, and Kenneth (Andrea) of California; grandchildren, Laurie and Stephanie Saul, Pamela Bodzioch, Dane Lund, Michael and Matthew Lund, Jessica and Daniel Lund, great grands Casey Ratliff, Samantha Bodzioch.Preceded in death by beloved husband Lester E. Lund, parents Wilson E. and Agnes (Stanek) Lucas, sister Marjorie Sholes, and daughter Peggy.There will be no visitation and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorothy's favorite charities PADS of Elgin and Jingle Bells of Elgin.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 24, 2019