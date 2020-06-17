Earl Birdsell
1951 - 2020
Earl E. Birdsell Jr., 68, of Gilberts passed away surrounded by his family on June 12, 2020 in his home. He was born September 6, 1951 in Chicago the son of Earl E. and Mary Middaugh Birdsell Sr. He was employed by the City of Elgin as a police officer for 25 years before retiring. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Diane Birdsell, 5 children, Deborah Weiss, Robert (Flavia) Birdsell, Christopher (Simona) Birdsell, Cathleen (Daniel) Streit, Rebecca (Carlos) Navas, 13 grandchildren, 3 sisters, Shirley Wrasse, Pamela (Ed) Mamola, Patricia (Scott) Alwin and a brother, Gary (Jenna) Birdsell. He was preceded in death by his parents. Public Visitation following CDC guidelines will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, followed by a private prayer services for the family. A public procession will then go to River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the ALS Association at alsachicago.org/donate. For more information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.


Published in Courier News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
