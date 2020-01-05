Home

Fern Christian


1924 - 2020
Fern Christian Obituary
Fern I. Christian, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. Fern was born on December 24th, 1924 in Chicago, IL. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Elgin, IL. Fern was an avid reader and loved to spend time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Musschoot; sons, David (Judith), Robert (Lynn), and Donald (Debbie) Christian; her 9 grandchildren, Tom, Mike, Kathy, Matthew, Melissa, Erica, Sara, Andrew, and Timothy; as well as 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Christian. Services for Fern will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran School, 109 N. Spring Street, Elgin, IL 60120. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Jan. 5, 2020
