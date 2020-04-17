Home

Frank W. Hopp Jr.

Frank W. Hopp Jr. Obituary
Frank W. Hopp Jr. of Huntley, died on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with kidney failure. He leaves his "ever lovin" wife of 30 years Catherine Ryan; his daughter Julie (Louis) Capozzoli, and their children Jackie, Jana, and Louie; his son Sean (Liz) Ryan, and their children Olive and Annabel; his daughter Allison (Aaron) Baker, and their children Eleanor, Sarah, and Cora.

Frank was a graduate of Northwestern U. Class of 1952. He was an avid fan of their football and basketball teams, and a faithful friend to many alumni. He had a long, successful career in the insurance business. He was a past member of the Elgin Country Club, an excellent golfer, and completed his goal of having a golf score equal to his age in his 80's.

Frank and his wife were 25-year members of Harvest Bible Chapel and were involved in various ministries. Many of his friends and family would say of Frank, "He had a heart of gold." He would say of life, "It's a win-win situation: live and be with family; die and be with Jesus."

Frank is preceded in death by parents Frank W. and Elsie (nee Ludwig) Hopp; his brother Carroll; his sister Avis; first wife Carol; and his sons Jeff and John.

We offer thanks to his wonderful friends in the Sun City men's Bible study who assisted with numerous trips to dialysis during his years at home. Thanks also to the wonderful staff at the Springs over the last year and a half. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

No services are planned at this time. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 17, 2020
