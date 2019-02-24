Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Galen K. Pflederer

Galen K. Pflederer Obituary
Galen K. Pflederer, 92 of Huntley, formerly of Elgin, died peacefully, February 20, 2019Services will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm with a service at 4pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois. Burial will be private at Lakewood Memorial Park.Galen was born March 11, 1926 in Elgin, Illinois the son of Fred and Emma Pflederer. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps He was a private pilot and later he owned and operated his own machine shop. He enjoyed boating, snow skiing and fishing.He is survived by his brother, Jack (Shirley) Pflederer and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brothers, Lyle and Fred Pflederer.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Feb. 24, 2019
