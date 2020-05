Or Copy this URL to Share

Army Veteran Garry Lee Lowery, age 66 of Elgin, passed away April 29th 2020. Predeceased by Parents; Herbert Lowery & Delores (Raddatz) Cowsert, Brothers; Earl & Kenneth Lowery. Survived by: Siblings; Julie Humbracht, Joy Livingston, Scott & John Cowsert & Shari Chandler, Daughters; Lori Shattuck, Madlynne Neuls & Heather Randleman, numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Cremation services through Cremation Society of Illinois. Services to be held at a later date.





