Army Veteran Garry Lee Lowery, age 66 of Elgin, passed away April 29th 2020. Predeceased by Parents; Herbert Lowery & Delores (Raddatz) Cowsert, Brothers; Earl & Kenneth Lowery. Survived by: Siblings; Julie Humbracht, Joy Livingston, Scott & John Cowsert & Shari Chandler, Daughters; Lori Shattuck, Madlynne Neuls & Heather Randleman, numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Cremation services through Cremation Society of Illinois. Services to be held at a later date.


Published in Courier News from May 15 to May 20, 2020.
