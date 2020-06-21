Gary D. Weiss
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Weiss, 79, of Elgin passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born in Elgin on November 2, 1940 to Clifton and Mary (Oldhem) Weiss. He is survived by his children, Carmine (former Carl) Frey, Kimberly (James) McCray; granddaughters, Rosezellar, Carleigh, Aaliyah, and Kimmi. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nadine; and his parents. Services will be private. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allasnson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Elgin. 847-742-2100 or wwww.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved