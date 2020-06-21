Gary D. Weiss, 79, of Elgin passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born in Elgin on November 2, 1940 to Clifton and Mary (Oldhem) Weiss. He is survived by his children, Carmine (former Carl) Frey, Kimberly (James) McCray; granddaughters, Rosezellar, Carleigh, Aaliyah, and Kimmi. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nadine; and his parents. Services will be private. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allasnson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Elgin. 847-742-2100 or wwww.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier News on Jun. 21, 2020.