Gerda Woitas, 95, of Elgin, died June 3, 2020 at Advantara of Elgin. She was born May 7, 1925 in Braunschweig, Germany to Wilhelm and Hedwig Ploatz Brasche.
"Gerda was a survivor" She survived W.W.II in Braunschweig, where her parent's home was destroyed from an Allied bombing raid, and Cancer. During the war, the family spent their nights in air raid shelters. They moved to another house, which was again struck by a bomb, killing her mother, Hedwig Brasche on March 3, 1945 (2 months before the war ended), while her father was at work and Gerda was attending school at the time. Gerda received her formal education in Braunschweig, where she worked as a Chemist Analyst at the Braunschweig Power Plant. Following the war, Gerda met Erwin Woitas, a repatriated solder, at a coffee shop in her hometown – Erwin had also survived, and they married March 25, 1950 in Braunschweig. Erwin and Gerda Woitas came to the USA with their son Dieter Woitas (age 6) in October of 1956, to find and better life. They became U.S. citizens in 1962. She worked for Borden Inc. and Syntex in Elgin for many years as a Chemist Analyst.
Gerda loved to read and listen to music, especially classical. She and her husband traveled extensively, enjoying trips to Europe, Mexico, and South America. They were active member of the German American National Congress. Gerda always had a smile and beautiful blue eyes.
Surviving is a stepson: Rudolph Woitas and Dinslaken, Germany; also nephews: Hans Woitas of Bad Reichenhall, Germany and Uli Woitas of Germany; nieces: Barbara Woitas of Germany and Professor Dr. Monica Woitas of Munich, Germany; dear friends: Royal and Jane Smith of Elgin, IL along with her family and friends that she will dearly miss.
Gerda was preceded in Death by her paternal grandparents: Wilhelm and Johanna Brasche; her maternal grandparents: Carl and Auguste Reike Ploatz; her parents: Wilhelm and Hedwig Ploatz Brasche; her son: Dieter Woitas in 1965; her husband: Erwin Woitas in 1989; and her beloved stepmother: Kathy Huhn (Hartmann) Brasche in 1999.
There will be no visitation with burial at Lakewood Memorial park, Elgin. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier News on Jun. 21, 2020.