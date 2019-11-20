|
Gloria Winifred Verbic, 91, longtime resident of Elgin, IL, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019. She lived her life with unwavering faith and complete devotion to her family.
Gloria was born August 16, 1928 in Oak Park, IL, and was the daughter of Eugene and Winifred LeMaire. She graduated from Wheaton Academy in 1946 and received her undergraduate degree in Biology from MacMurray College for Women in 1950. She met her husband, Richard, in the lunch line at Abbott Hall at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, IL, while she was pursuing her graduate degree in Physical Therapy. She married the dashing young oral surgeon on a beautiful May day in 1952 and they moved to Elgin, IL, where they raised their eight children.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard L. Verbic, former Mayor of Elgin, IL, and is survived by her eight children, Nancy (Rune) Tvedt of Federal Way, WA; John (Pia) Verbic of Mumbai, India; Sharon (John) Dohm of Beverly Hills, CA; Marianne (Dr. Michael) Michelotti of St. Charles, IL; Susan (Carl) Kubiuk of Barrington, IL; Daniel (Kristin) Verbic of Baltimore, MD; James (Tiffany) Verbic of Scottsdale, AZ; and Judy (Justin) Kron of Park Ridge, IL; 21 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother Eugene (Carolyn) LeMaire of Geneva, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, in 1997, an infant son, Stephen, and grandson, Jonathan Tvedt.
Gloria was devoted to her family and actively participated with them sharing vacations, graduations, and birthdays. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to all seven continents and over 86 countries, of which her favorites were Scotland and Antarctica. She treasured her time spent with her family in Lake Geneva, WI during the summers on her boat, "Slip Away." She was passionate about family and friends, and her home was filled with books, people, and photographs.
Gloria was involved with numerous clubs and school activities, including the Elgin Junior Service Board, The Elgin Fideliters Club, Bridge Club, PTA, and Girl Scouts. She loved to read the Wall Street Journal every morning and up to her final days she was the family matriarch, maintaining a sharp intellect, caring touch, and remarkable ability to enjoy the small things in life.
Her legacy of love, learning, and generosity will never be forgotten by those that crossed her path and she will be greatly missed by her children. Gloria lived and died with presence and dignity-a true tribute to a life well lived and marked by a deep faith and love for God.
Gloria's family would like to express their deepest heartfelt thanks to The Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks Nursing Home in Elgin, IL, Pastor Doug Anderson, and Pastor Jai Prakash Masih.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any memorials made in Gloria's memory be directed to Child Evangelism Fellowship at PO Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383 and/or Our Daily Bread Ministries at PO Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501.
A memorial service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held at New Covenant Bible Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019. The church is located at 4N780 Randall Road in St. Charles, IL. Private graveside services were held at Bluff City cemetery with arrangements made by the Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, Illinois. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Nov. 20, 2019