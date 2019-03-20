Gregory C. Addy, 70, of Elgin, died Tuesday, March 5. He was born June 20, 1948 in Chicago, the son of Waymond Addy and Eddie (Addy) Brown. After graduating from Elgin High School, he went on to receive an A.A. degree from Elgin Community College and a B.A. degree from Elmhurst College. He worked for 1st Chicago/Bank One for 26 years and then worked for the government through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where he retired after 11 years of service. After retirement, Greg worked for the City of Elgin as a crossing guard. He enjoyed giving back to the community as a Big Brother for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Fox Valley and a tutor for the Literacy Connection. He was a lifelong learner and educator, and had a passion for jazz music, photography and technology. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Kim of Elgin; his sister Deborah Kim (Addy) McGhee of Aurora; three nephews, Eric and Jeremy McGhee, both of Aurora, Aaron (Ekaterina) McGhee of Frisco, Texas and a niece, Sherece McGhee of Aurora; great-nieces and a great-nephew, loving aunts, special cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and other family members. For those wishing to honor Greg's life, please consider donating to: the , Literacy Connection of Elgin and/or Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Fox Valley. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary