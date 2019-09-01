|
|
Helen B. Melahn, 88, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Elgin, passed away on July 6, 2019.
She was born April 9, 1931 in Chicago to Thomas and Alice Stretch.
Prior to her retirement, Helen was a nurse who worked for many years at Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Lee Memorial in Fort Myers.
She was a great storyteller who loved the beach and was affectionately called Grandma Boozie by her grandchildren. Family was always important to her.
Surviving are her children: Craig Hall of Fontana, Wisconsin, Janice (Gary) Conner of Hayward, Wisconsin, Joyce Parrilli of Cape Coral, Florida and Susan (Tim) Ryan of Marengo, IL; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, the Dolan nieces, and numerous Lange/Melahn step-children and step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Maurice L. Hall Jr., Richard Lange and Doug Melahn; her parents, two sisters, and a brother.
There will be no funeral services. A celebration of life is planned for September 21, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at Elgin Public House 219 E Chicago St. in Elgin.
Published in the Elgin Courier News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019