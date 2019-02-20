Jack "John" N. Bernhard of Elgin, Illinois died peacefully on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1922 in Elgin, Illinois to Otto and Pearl Bernhard. He was a first generation of Norwegian decent as his father immigrated from Norway in 1908. He lived in Elgin all of his life having attended various schools until the Great Depression. During that time, he worked delivering telegrams using his own Schwinn bike. In 1942, he enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his county in Germany, France, and Switzerland as part of the 12th Armored Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism and received the "Liberation of Comar, France Medal" from the President of France. He returned to Elgin in1946 and went to work at Corwin's Auto shop which he later owned until his retirement 1987. On October 4, 1947, he married Joyce (Jackel) and to their union, one son was born. He and Joyce traveled throughout this county and even to Norway to meet a distant cousin. He was a member of the American Legion Post 57 and was invited to join the Elgin 4h of July parade in 2016. He was an avid fisherman and had traveled to Canada for a fishing excursion.He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife. He is survived by his son, John M.(Marla), his grandchildren, Rob (Heather) Bernhard, Megan (Neil) Roe, and his great-grandchildren, Nathan, Lillian, and James Bernhard; Isaac and Cade Roe; his cousin, Kari from Norway; his cousin, Joanne from Elgin; his brother-in-law, Allan Jackel; his brother-in-law and sister-on-law, George and Joan Kabichis; many nieces and nephews and his special friends, Dennis and Betty Roberts. But above all, his family gave him the most joy. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2:00 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin with memorial services starting at 3:00 PM. A dinner will follow the service at the American Legion, Elgin, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made The . For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Elgin Courier News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary