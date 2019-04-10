Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacob Jay Stevens of Elgin, IL on April 3, 2019. Jay was born in Hollsopple, PA on December 8, 1939. He lived there until October 1962 when he moved to Elgin to work at the Church of the Brethren General Offices where he met Cathy Weimer. They were married on April 12, 1969 & had two children - Cort & Joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob J. & Cora Ruth (Imler) Stevens, Parents-in-Law Virgil & Merle Weimer, Sister Florence Miller, Brother Blair Stevens & Sister Thelma Hostetler. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Ann Stevens, Son Cort Stevens, Daughter Joylyn (Stevens) Johnson, Son-in-Law Eric Johnson, Grandchildren James, Jennalyn & Jillian Johnson, Brothers Owen, Harry, Ray & Joe Stevens as well as many nieces & nephews. He was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, husband & father and he will be greatly missed. His life will be celebrated on Sunday April 14th at the Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren, Elgin, IL. A time of visitation/gathering will begin at 1:30. The memorial service will be at 3:00 with interment in the church's Peace Memorial Garden and a light meal to follow.
