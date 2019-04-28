|
|
Jacob Morgan, 37, of Dixon, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in an automobile accident on North Lowell Park Road. He worked as a Mental Health Technician for Jack Mabley Center, Dixon. Jacob was born July 18, 1981, in St. Charles, IL, the son of Ronald and Kathryn A. (Rebik) Morgan. Jacob attended schools in the Dundee area, as well as Oregon High School.He is survived by his daughter, Jayci Lynn Morgan of Genoa; his mother Kathryn A. Morgan of Dixon; his father Ronald Morgan of Rock Falls; and his Paternal Grandmother, Nellie Morgan of Aurora. Jacob was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; and his maternal grandparents.A memorial gathering for Jacob will be from Noon – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at White Pines State Park. Cremation rites have been accorded.Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 28, 2019