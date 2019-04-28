Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Ryan Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacob Ryan Morgan Obituary
Jacob Morgan, 37, of Dixon, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in an automobile accident on North Lowell Park Road. He worked as a Mental Health Technician for Jack Mabley Center, Dixon. Jacob was born July 18, 1981, in St. Charles, IL, the son of Ronald and Kathryn A. (Rebik) Morgan. Jacob attended schools in the Dundee area, as well as Oregon High School.He is survived by his daughter, Jayci Lynn Morgan of Genoa; his mother Kathryn A. Morgan of Dixon; his father Ronald Morgan of Rock Falls; and his Paternal Grandmother, Nellie Morgan of Aurora. Jacob was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; and his maternal grandparents.A memorial gathering for Jacob will be from Noon – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at White Pines State Park. Cremation rites have been accorded.Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now