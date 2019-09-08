|
Jacqueline Dolby Fridell McKinley died on August 29th in California at age 92. "Jackie" was the youngest of six kids raised in Elgin, IL by John Dolby and Harriet Geister Dolby. Jackie had fond memories of big-screen porches, gatherings with the extended family, and 4th of July picnics in Wing Park. During WWII, while attending Elgin High School, she collected "scraps" to support defense production and saw many male classmates off to war. After two years at the University of Illinois and one year at the University of Chicago, Jackie moved to California to finish her education degree. She met and married Lee Fridell and they raised two children, Mark and Lorie, in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Jackie was a dedicated and creative elementary school teacher for over 40 years. Needing spiritual rejuvenation after Lee's death, Jackie moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, where she served as a volunteer teacher for two years. She chronicled her Thailand adventures and how her "soul was restored" in her book, West to the Dawn: An American Woman's Adventures in Thailand Heal her Wounded Soul."
After her return to the US from Thailand she became reacquainted with John McKinley, an old family friend whose wife had passed away. Friendship turned to romance and they were married in 1985 and had 26 happy years together until John's death in 2011.
Jackie is remembered affectionately as a loving, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she was an attentive and generous friend. Jackie touched countless lives through her life-long community service and activism. Her benevolence in her retirement years promoted the education of children around the world, especially young girls in third-world countries. She donated her own money and raised funds to have a one-room library built in a Cambodian village.
Jackie's other passions were reading, playing Farkle, spending time with family and friends, and domestic and international travel. Her last trip, in July 2015, was to Cambodia with Mark and Lorie to visit "her" library. Jackie was greeted by three hundred singing/clapping Cambodian children who lined up to create a path from the road to the library.
She is survived by six children and step children, 13 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and her siblings, Doris Lovely, Jean Weideman, adopted sister Elisabeth ("Bettie") Estin Post, Elizabeth ("Betty") Jensen, and Richard ("Peter") Dolby.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 8, 2019