Baumgartner, James Edwin, age 69, died Monday, Sept 9th at his home in Bradenton, FL. He was born May 19, 1950 in Elgin IL, the son of Edwin & Hazel Baumgartner. He attended Larkin High School. Afterward he joined the U. S Navy where he honorably served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Hull (DD-945) and the USS Keppler (DD-765) and participated in the Gulf of Tonkin and also Operation Sea Dragon. Following his service he returned to Elgin, IL and began his career with the Chicago Fire Department where he was a Lt. Paramedic. He was a proud member of the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2. After his service with the Chicago Fire Dept, he relocated to Bradenton, FL where he resided with his wife until after his death. During his youth, he enjoyed spending summers at his grandparents farm in Fillmore, IL. He is survived by his wife Liz and his four siblings, sister Carol Moneyhun, brothers, Curt (Patty), David (Ramona) and Dean (Dorothy). He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin & Hazel Baumgartner. A private memorial service and interment will be held in the spring in Nokomis, IL. "Bravo Zulu" brother, we love and miss you!
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 23, 2019