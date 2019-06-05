Home

James F. Mollitor Obituary
James F. Mollitor Sr., 86, passed away on June 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Lois (nee Westwood). He was the loving father of Kim (Robert) Bauman and James Jr. (Phuong) Mollitor. James was the proud grandfather of Coralis Mollitor, Robert (Rachel) Bauman Jr., Cody Bauman (Taylor Toelkes), James F. Mollitor III, Tiffany Bauman (Jon Bale). Cherished great-grandfather of Hailey Bale and dear friend of Maria Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Karen Mollitor (nee Hansen); his step-father: Roy E. Wolff; his brother: John O. (Frances) Mollitor. James was a Army Veteran of the Korean War and served on the 38th Parallel. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying, and he was a Golden Eagle of the FOE. He was a devoted husband, a hard-working, honorable man, and a stand-up, stand-out guy. He will be dearly missed. As quoted from General MacArthur "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away". Memorial Service at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, visit or JourneyCare Hospice, 483 N. Mulford Rd Suite #2, Rockford, IL 61107. For info call (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on June 5, 2019
